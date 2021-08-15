Amid domestic feud with Nisha Rawal, Karan Mehra says he hasn’t seen son in ’75 days’

Karan Mehra, who is currently embroiled in a divorce battle with his wife Nisha Rawal, has uploaded a video with their son Kavish Mehra. Karan shared a flashback video on Instagram on Saturday, in which the father-son combination can be seen playing together.

Kavish and Karan Mehra sat on the floor in the old video. Karan was facing away from the camera. Kavish, a toddler at the time, removed his red cap and handed it to his father, who replaced it on his head. Karan captioned the video, "75 days since I saw you last little Mehra @kavishmehra and counting."

Nisha Rawal accused Karan of domestic violence earlier this year. She also made a police report. He was detained in May for allegedly assaulting Nisha, but was quickly freed on bail. Karan allegedly pushed Nisha against a wall, injuring her head. She also claimed he was having an affair.

In response to the charges, Karan claimed that he was being set up by her.

Karan had told ANI, "Nisha has been lying. I have never tried to harm her in any way. Speaking of the domestic violence incident, it is a big lie. In fact, she barged into my bedroom while I was talking to my mother over the phone. All of a sudden she started abusing me and my family. She even spat on me. When I told her not to spit, she said, 'Ab dekho kya hota hai' (now see what happens), and the very next second she banged her head on a wall.

"I feel my son is not safe with Nisha anymore. Earlier I happily decided to let Kavish live with Nisha but now I really don't know. I don't want my child to get affected. I am really worried about him. It's heart-breaking to see whatever is happening."

For the unversed, Karan and Nisha married in 2012, and Kavish was born in 2017.