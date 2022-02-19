Aly Goni reacts to breakup rumours with Jasmin Bhasin

Lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who were also seen inside ‘Bigg Bogg 14’ house, are one of the famous couples in the Indian television industry. However, their separation rumours are doing rounds on social media these days. Some media reports claimed the duo had a breakup

As soon as these rumours circulated, fans got worried about the same. Now Aly Goni has decided to clear everything about the same. While speaking to BollywoodLife, he said he doesn’t want to comment on these rumours. He also asked the media platform to get in touch with his PR in order to get the answer. Also read: Aly Goni rings in ladylove Jasmin Bhasin's birthday in Goa, gives a glimpse into bash

As per BollywoodLife, Aly is happy with these rumours. Their sources said there is nothing wrong between them, they are happy. Their separation news is funny. They mentioned that every couple has a fight, however, it doesn’t mean that they have been separated. They celebrated Valentine’s Day together, also the couple is palling a vacation of Aly’s birthday.

In December last year, Aly had revealed that he and Jasmin are planning to marry. He used an Instagram filter that predicted the date of his wedding. While he received 'never' on his first attempt, he received the result 'in a few days' on his second attempt. He captioned the video'soon' on Instagram Stories. In the backdrop, he added the ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ song.

During a season two episode of 'Ladies Vs Gentlemen', Jasmin stated that she is not a jealous person and would consider herself 'lucky' if others found her man attractive. When asked how she would react if other women tried to flirt with Aly, she replied, “I am okay with it. My man knows his limits. He won't cross them so I am not jealous.