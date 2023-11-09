Headlines

This actor worked in CID, Bigg Boss; was cricketer once, played World Cup with Sachin, Ganguly before alcohol ruined him

MS Dhoni adds new customised Jawa chopper to his collection ahead of Diwali, check details

Manipur violence: 2 including 1 woman found dead, bodies with bullet wounds recovered in Imphal

Viral video: Elderly couple's zootopia selfie proves love knows no age, watch

Meet MBA grad, was an actress, is daughter-in-law of a billionaire, wedding was attended by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor worked in CID, Bigg Boss; was cricketer once, played World Cup with Sachin, Ganguly before alcohol ruined him

MS Dhoni adds new customised Jawa chopper to his collection ahead of Diwali, check details

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

 7 health benefits of garlic

7 Simple ways to relieve stress

10 health benefits of Triphala

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

At least two dead and 12 injured after bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurugram!

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

This actor worked in CID, Bigg Boss; was cricketer once, played World Cup with Sachin, Ganguly before alcohol ruined him

This actress started acting at 20, gave biggest hits, married man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani

Did Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai hug each other at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash? Truth behind sensational viral photo

HomeTelevision

Television

This actor worked in CID, Bigg Boss; was cricketer once, played World Cup with Sachin, Ganguly before alcohol ruined him

This actor was once part of India's World Cup squad, then worked in Bollywood films, did Bigg Boss before alcohol addiction ruined him.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The life and careers of Salil Ankola are enough to make two separate films or series. The cricketer-turned-actor has had a long and stories career. He started as a fast bowler for Maharashtra and making it to the Indian team where he represented the country in the ICC World Cup. But when an injury ended his career, he turned to showbiz becoming a successful actor in films and on TV. But then, life took another turn.

Salil Ankola’s cricket career

A tall fast bowler, Salil Ankola made his first-class debut for Maharasthra in 1988. Taking 27 wickets in his first season, he caught the eye of the national selectors and was fast-tracked into the national team, making his debut for India against Pakistan. The other debutant for India in that game was Sachin Tendulkar. A month later, Ankola played his first ODI game as well. While he never played Test cricket again, he was a feature in the ODI side intermittently for the next eight years. He appeared in the 1996 World Cup as well. In all, he took only 13 wickets in 20 ODIs and 2 wickets in his only Test. After hewas dropped from the side in 1997, Ankola took retirement from the game across formats at the age of 28.

Salil Ankola, the movie and TV star

In 2000, Ankola made his film debut in a supporting role in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Kurukshetra. He then appeared in Pitaah before playing the antagonist in Zayed Khan’s debut Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne (2003). After appearing on the first season of Bigg Boss, he began working in TV shows. Over the next few years, Ankola worked in TV shows like Ssshhhh...Koi Hai and Kora Kagaz.

Salil Ankola’s bad phase and alcohol issues

In 2008, Ankola’s life and career entered a slump when he saw a downturn in acting offers. The actor turned to alcohol amid financial troubles leading to health issues. This also saw his marriage of 19 years ending in 2011. He began rehab and recovery soon and re-entered the TV world in 2013 with the show Savitri. From 2015 onwards, Ankola got a second wind to his career working in shows like Karmaphal Daata Shani.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress started acting at 20, gave biggest hits, married man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani

Parakkat Jewels: Redefining elegance with exquisite gold layered handcrafted jewellery

Akash Ambani’s new JioPhone with YouTube, WhatsApp, and more goes on sale ahead of Diwali, priced at Rs 2,599

After Rashmika Mandanna, Telangana politicians fall prey to deepfake danger ahead of assembly polls 2023

Manipur violence: 2 including 1 woman found dead, bodies with bullet wounds recovered in Imphal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE