This actor worked in CID, Bigg Boss; was cricketer once, played World Cup with Sachin, Ganguly before alcohol ruined him

This actor was once part of India's World Cup squad, then worked in Bollywood films, did Bigg Boss before alcohol addiction ruined him.

The life and careers of Salil Ankola are enough to make two separate films or series. The cricketer-turned-actor has had a long and stories career. He started as a fast bowler for Maharashtra and making it to the Indian team where he represented the country in the ICC World Cup. But when an injury ended his career, he turned to showbiz becoming a successful actor in films and on TV. But then, life took another turn.

Salil Ankola’s cricket career

A tall fast bowler, Salil Ankola made his first-class debut for Maharasthra in 1988. Taking 27 wickets in his first season, he caught the eye of the national selectors and was fast-tracked into the national team, making his debut for India against Pakistan. The other debutant for India in that game was Sachin Tendulkar. A month later, Ankola played his first ODI game as well. While he never played Test cricket again, he was a feature in the ODI side intermittently for the next eight years. He appeared in the 1996 World Cup as well. In all, he took only 13 wickets in 20 ODIs and 2 wickets in his only Test. After hewas dropped from the side in 1997, Ankola took retirement from the game across formats at the age of 28.

Salil Ankola, the movie and TV star

In 2000, Ankola made his film debut in a supporting role in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Kurukshetra. He then appeared in Pitaah before playing the antagonist in Zayed Khan’s debut Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne (2003). After appearing on the first season of Bigg Boss, he began working in TV shows. Over the next few years, Ankola worked in TV shows like Ssshhhh...Koi Hai and Kora Kagaz.

Salil Ankola’s bad phase and alcohol issues

In 2008, Ankola’s life and career entered a slump when he saw a downturn in acting offers. The actor turned to alcohol amid financial troubles leading to health issues. This also saw his marriage of 19 years ending in 2011. He began rehab and recovery soon and re-entered the TV world in 2013 with the show Savitri. From 2015 onwards, Ankola got a second wind to his career working in shows like Karmaphal Daata Shani.