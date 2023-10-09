Headlines

Cricketers who participated in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 is going on air from October 15 on Colors and Jio Cinema. In such a situation, the audience is sure to get double the entertainment. But, do you know that there is a special connection between Bigg Boss and cricket?

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Cricket World Cup 2023 has started. Cricket fans and followers were eagerly waiting for this. At the same time, some people are waiting for the next season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 17. 

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 is going on air from October 15 on Colors and Jio Cinema. In such a situation, the audience is sure to get double the entertainment. But, do you know that there is a special connection between Bigg Boss and cricket?

Today, we will tell you about the time when the cricketing world and Bigg Boss collided as some star cricketers participated in the show. 

Andrew Symonds

Australia’s all-rounder Andrew Symonds was part of Bigg Boss season 5. He made a wild card entry into the show and had a two-week stint in the house.

Sreesanth 

Sreesanth has been a part of India’s T20 World Cup and ICC World Cup winning squads in 2007 and 2011 respectively. Sreesanth was a part of Bigg Boss 12 and was in the top two with Dipika Kakar Ibrahim but lost the trophy. 

Navjot Singh Sidhu 

India's legendary player and Indian politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was part of Bigg Boss 6. He played well in the show but had to leave because of his political party commitments.

Vinod Kambli 

Vinod Kambli participated in Bigg Boss 3 as a wild card contestant. He spent only 15 days in the house. 

Salil Ankola

Salil Ankola is a former international cricketer who played one Test match and 20 One Day Internationals from 1989 to 1997 for India. He later went on to become an actor. Salil Ankola was part of the first season of Bigg Boss. He had to leave the show early as he had signed a contract with Balaji Telefilms and did not have a permit to work for other production houses.

