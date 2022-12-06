You can now check your credit score on WhatsApp, here's how

In India, you may now check your CIBIL Score via the WhatsApp app. If you plan to apply for any type of loan, you need to first verify your Cibil Score. You may now get your Cibil Score for free via the WhatsApp app. A good credit score is crucial for obtaining personal and home loans at reasonable rates. Banks and other lending organisations look up your CIBIL score before offering you a loan or passing your application.

Your CIBIL Score, often known as your credit score, is a three-digit figure that indicates whether or not you pay your debts on time. By examining your credit history and score, all lending organisations determine the interest rate and amount of loan you are eligible for.

Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited, a credit rating agency, gathers data and disseminates credit score information. You may check your CIBIL score for free online through one of the several credit reporting organisations. You can also now access your CIBIL score via WhatsApp.

Also read: PUBG scam: Students caught duping gamers to buy cheap in-game cash

The first credit bureau to receive a license under the Credit Information Companies Act 2005 is Experian India. This service has been launched by Experian India Company for all users of WhatsApp. There are numerous advantages for people in this. This approach is a quick, secure, and easy way to check credit scores. Additionally, this facility allows for the detection of all forms of fraud.

You first need to save the WhatsApp number of Experian India in your phone in order to check your credit score on WhatsApp; 9920035444. After that, you need to WhatsApp this number with the message "Hey." After that, you need to send in your details.

You must include your name, phone number, and email address in the details. Your credit score will then be available on WhatsApp. A password-protected copy of this credit report is also available upon request. This copy will be sent to your registered email address.