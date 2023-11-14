You can finally delete your Threads account without losing your Instagram profile, here’s how

To delete your Threads profile, visit Settings, Account, Delete or Deactivate Profile and then select delete If you don’t want to permanently delete your Threads profile, you can always deactivate it.

Meta launched a new platform called Threads to take on Elon Musk owned X. At first, the new platform was praised by users for ease of access through the existing Instagram, but later it turned out you can’t delete your Threads account without losing your Instagram handle. The restriction got users furious and netizens started to tweet about the issue. Meta acknowledged this problem and Threads users can now delete their profile without having to delete their Instagram accounts.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that based on feedback from the community, Threads will also let users turn off automatic sharing of their posts to other apps, including Instagram and Facebook.

“We’re rolling out a way for you to delete your Threads profile separately from your Instagram account,” Mosseri posted on Threads.

To delete your Threads profile, visit Settings, Account, Delete or Deactivate Profile and then select delete If you don’t want to permanently delete your Threads profile, you can always deactivate it.

The platform recently introduced a feature that makes it easy for people to see Threads posts directly on Facebook and Instagram, to help expand your audience and grow your reach. (with inputs from IANS)