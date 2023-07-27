Headlines

Wordle 768 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 27

IAF AFCAT 02/2023: Indian Air Force has announced exams dates, admit card to be out on this date

Ali Baba actor Sheezan Khan reunites with his co-stars after months, fans say 'we want Ali Baba 3'

Stone pelted at Vande Bharat train in UP’s Agra; Railways lost Rs 55 lakh due to stone pelting cases

Weather update: IMD issues red, yellow alerts till July 29 in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana, check forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 768 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 27

IAF AFCAT 02/2023: Indian Air Force has announced exams dates, admit card to be out on this date

Meet Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat Kohli's elder sister, played important role in his success, is married to...

Weight loss tips: Eat spinach (palak) to shed extra kilos

AI reimagines crossover of Harry Potter and Barbie

9 inspirational messages by Sunny Deol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Ali Baba actor Sheezan Khan reunites with his co-stars after months, fans say 'we want Ali Baba 3'

Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

HomeTechnology

Technology

Wordle 768 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 27

To help you out, here is the Wordle 768 answer for July 27.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 07:59 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 768 answer for July 27.

Wordle 768 answer for July 27

The answer of Wordle 768 for July 27 is DISCO. Disco is a place, party, etc. where people dance to pop music.

How to play Wordle game
Open any web browser on your device.
Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html
Type in the five letter word and press enter.
You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.
You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj soar in ICC Test rankings; Rohit Sharma enters top 10

Jawan: Is Thalapathy Vijay set for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s next? Here’s what the stunt director revealed

As Musk changes Twitter’s identity, Zuckerberg announces new feature for Threads

Kevin Spacey breaks down after being declared not guilty in sexual assault case involving 4 men

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE