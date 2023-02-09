Meet Sukuru Sai Vineet, creator of Gita GPT, AI chatbot inspired by Bhagavad Gita (Photo: Twitter)

After ChatGPT and BARD, Gita GPT, another AI chatbot, has gained media attention. Gita GPT was built by Sukuru Sai Vineet and is based on the Bhagvad Gita. Vineet was quick to embrace AI and develop the Chat GPT-like tool, which provides all answers in accordance with the Bhagvad Gita. The GPT-3 platform, which derives solutions to your life's problems solely from the Bhagavad Gita, controls the Gita GPT AI chatbot.

Essentially, the platform enables individuals to "consult the Gita" about their daily challenges. With the help of the Bhagavad Gita, the platform's AI chatbot responds to user questions. Users of the app can submit questions, and an AI chatbot will respond by researching the Bhagavad Gita. A Hindu text called The Gita describes Arjun's interaction with Lord Krishna, his charioteer. It encompasses a broad range of topics, including the meaning of "dharma," philosophical debates, the nature of God and the self, and many other things.

Who is Sukuru Sai Vineet?

Gita GPT, an AI chatbot inspired by the Bhagvad Gita, was created by Sukuru Sai Vineet. He works for Google in Bengaluru as a software engineer. In the past, he served as an investment analyst for Info Edge Ventures for a period of six months, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In 2022, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Pilani's Birla Institute of Technology and Science. Vineet worked on a number of internships beginning in his second year of college in 2019 before joining Google full-time.

Following ChatGPT's rapid rise rise to fame, Google and Microsoft both unveiled the launch of their own AI chatbots. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, revealed the AI chatbot Bard and stated that it would be accessible soon. However, right after Bard's first public demo, everyone criticised Google for the same factual error.

After making the mistake, the company suffered a loss of about $100 billion. Meanwhile, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella claims that Google's AI Chabot Bard will face stiff competition from the new Bing search engine, which has been integrated with a ChatGPT-like feature called "chat." Only a small number of users have access to the new Bing, and everyone else is placed on a waitlist.