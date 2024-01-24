Twitter
WhatsApp users will soon be able to send files with people nearby without sharing phone numbers, new feature…

The new feature will allow users to quickly share files with nearby people and will be ideal for situations where a fast and direct transfer is needed.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 02:59 PM IST

WhatsApp users may soon be able to share files with people nearby through a new feature that is under works. As per a report by WABetaIno, WhatsApp users will need to head to the ‘people nearby’ section to send and receive files, ensuring secure sharing within close proximity. “It appears that it will be needed to shake the device to generate a share request, maintaining a controlled approach to file exchanges,” the report said.

The report also noted that sharing files via this feature will be end-to-end encrypted, meaning sharing files remains secure even outside of a WhatsApp chat and in an unknown network environment.

Moreover, the new feature will allow users to quickly share files with nearby people and will be ideal for situations where a fast and direct transfer is needed.

According to the report, the phone number will remain hidden to non-contacts, ensuring privacy and security in every file exchange. The new file sharing feature with people nearby is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature that lets iOS users create, edit and share their own stickers.

“You can now turn your photos into stickers or edit existing stickers. In other news, you’ll likely have to show the entire group chat how you did it. Rolling out now on iOS,” WhatsApp wrote in a post on Instagram.

With WhatsApp’s editing tools, you can customise stickers with text, drawings, and the ability to overlay other stickers. (with inputs from IANS)

