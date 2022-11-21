WhatsApp starts testing new password feature for THESE users

WhatsApp recently also rolled out new Communities feature for users. It helps users to manage multiple groups at once.

WhatsApp has been on a roll when it comes to testing new features for users. Over the last few weeks, we have witnessed a range of new features in WhatsApp beta updates and as per a latest report, the Facebook owned messaging platform has rolled out a new feature to help users stay safe. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to protect their desktop via password.

For those who are unaware, WhatsApp rolled out a screen lock feature for Android and iOS beta users around 3 years ago and now the feature is finally available for desktop users as well.

As per the screenshot shared in the report, a password will be required each time a user tries to access the messaging app after enabling the feature. It is worth noting that the feature is optional and its needs to be enabled by the user. The report claims that the password set by the user will not be shared with WhatsApp as it is always saved locally. If you lose or forget your password, you will have to login again by using the multi-device QR code.

As mentioned above, the feature is currently under beta and not available for all users. WhatsApp has not officially revealed any information about the feature yet as it is still under development. However, it is expected that the company will soon roll out the feature in a public release soon.

Last week, WhatsApp also announced new features for business users that will help other users to find, message, and buy something from them in an easier way. The company also began testing end-to-end shopping experiences in Brazil.