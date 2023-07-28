WhatsApp’s new feature now lets you record 60-second video message, know how to use it

WhatsApp’s new instant video messages are similar to voice messages, but with video.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has rolled out a new WhatsApp feature which permits users to send and receive short 60-second video messages on the platform without having the need to attach video files as videos as they can instantly be recorded and shared.

“Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post. “We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it’s wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news.”

WhatsApp’s new instant video messages are similar to voice messages, but with video.

In the following weeks, all users will be able to access the new functionality, which is rolling out starting July 27.

Here’s how to use WhatsApp’s 60-second video feature:

You need to tap to switch to video mode and hold to record the video. You can also swipe up to lock the camera and take a hands-free video. When a video is opened in a conversation, it automatically plays on silent, and pressing it will turn on the sound.

All video messages on WhatsApp are encrypted from beginning to end.