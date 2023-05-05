WhatsApp rolls out new features with latest updates: Polls, captions and more

WhatsApp new features

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging platform across the globe and millions of users depend on Facebook owned apps for day to day communication. The Meta’s messaging app rolls out regular updates with new features and improvements from time to time and in its latest version, the company has released new features related to polls and sharing. WhatsApp is introducing three new updates for polls to help groups gather info and make decisions together.

Create single-vote polls: For when you need a definitive answer, the company is introducing the option for poll creators to allow people to vote only once. Simply turn off ‘allow multiple answers' when creating a poll.

Search for polls in your chats: It’s not always possible to answer a poll immediately, and it can be difficult to find a poll within the chat at a later time. Now, you can filter messages by polls, just like you can for photos, videos or links. On the ‘Chats’ screen, press ‘Search’ and then ‘Polls’ to find a list of all results.

Stay updated on poll results: You will now receive notifications when people vote on your polls, so you can easily keep up to date on responses.

Forwarding with Captions

Sharing photos on WhatsApp is one of the easiest ways of keeping friends and family updated on your life, and the ability to forward media means you can quickly reshare images from one group of connections to another. But sometimes you might not have time to add context before someone responds.

Now when you forward media that has a caption, you have the option to keep, delete or completely rewrite it to give extra information when sharing photos between chats. You can also add a caption to photos and videos when you forward them.

Sharing Documents with Captions

Just like when sharing images or videos, the documents you share may require a little explanation. Whether it’s when sending a newspaper article or a work document, now you have the option to add a caption before sharing.