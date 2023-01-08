WhatsApp may soon allow users to save disappearing messages, know details of new feature

WhatsApp may soon allow users to save disappearing messages

WhatsApp recently introduced disappearing messages for chats, where a user can send a message which will automatically disappear after a set time period. Introduced in August 2021, disappearing messages became one of the most popular features of the application.

It must be noted that there is no way that one can save a disappearing message on WhatsApp, and the message will automatically delete after the time period set by the sender. Now, the social networking platform is planning to introduce a new feature that will help you save disappearing messages.

As per media reports, the Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will help users save disappearing messages sent to them. The new feature is called the “kept feature” and is currently under beta testing by WhatsApp.

WaBetaInfo reports have said that WhatsApp is currently testing out the ‘kept message’ feature which will allow users to temporarily save disappearing messages. This feature has been designed to give users more control regarding disappearing messages sent to them.

People will soon be able to enable the kept messages feature, through which the messages will not be automatically deleted from the chat and everyone in the conversation can still see them. Users will also have the option to ‘unkeep’ a message, making it disappear forever.

A bookmark icon will be added against the disappearing messages which have been “kept” by the WhatsApp user, making it remain in the chat even if the disappearing feature is on. It must be noted here that all participants in the conversation can delete these messages at any time.

WhatsApp may introduce this feature to save disappearing messages soon after it has been proven successful in beta testing of the app. Apart from this, the social networking platform may soon allow its users to transfer data from one device to another via a QR code.

Through this new feature, WhatsApp users will be able to transfer their messages, chats, and media from one phone to another with ease if they are changing devices.

