WhatsApp to let users transfer data via QR code, new feature to come soon

WhatsApp users might be able to transfer data between devices via QR codes in the near future. WeBetaInfo reported that this new feature will make it easier for users to transfer their chat history to a new Android phone without backing up chats and media on Google Drive.

The impending capability of data transfer via a QR code will streamline and speed up the migration procedure. According to the source, the feature is currently under development. There is no information available regarding the release date of the feature.

Here’s how you can use this new WhatsApp feature:

WeBetaInfo reports that the data migration process begins by downloading WhatsApp on an Android phone. Users to scan the QR code on their new smartphone from their old phone.

The instant messaging service launched proxy support earlier this week for all of its users. Users will be able to connect to WhatsApp through servers put up by volunteers and organisations all across the world thanks to this new feature. In circumstances where the internet is restricted or interfered with, it will enable them to freely communicate.

“We’re launching proxy support for WhatsApp users all over the world. What this means is we’re putting the power into people’s hands to maintain access to WhatsApp if their connection is blocked or disrupted," WhatsApp said while announcing the proxy support.

According to WhatsApp, using a proxy connection will provide the same level of security and privacy that the social media site already provides. End-to-end encryption will still be used to safeguard users' private messages, it claims.