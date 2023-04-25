Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Big update for WhatsApp users, company adds highly requested feature

WhatsApp said that the feature has started rolling out globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

Big update for WhatsApp users, company adds highly requested feature
Big update for WhatsApp users, company adds highly requested feature (file photo)

WhatsApp news: The popular messaging platform WhatsApp has been adding new features since its inception. The meta-owned platform often shares updates to the app for users' convenience. Now, it has introduced yet another feature that will allow its users to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones. The feature was highly requested by users.

The feature has started rolling out globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, it said. "Today, we're improving our multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones," WhatsApp announced.

The feature will enable users them to link their phones as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when they link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets and desktops. Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that a user's personal messages, media and calls are end-to-end encrypted.

"...And if your primary device is inactive for a long period, we automatically log you out of all companion devices," WhatsApp said in a press note. Linking phones as companion devices makes messaging easier. For instance, a user can opt to now switch between phones without signing out and pick up chats where they left off.

"Or if you're a small business owner, additional employees are now able to respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account," it said. Also, WhatsApp is introducing an alternative and more accessible way to link to companion devices.

READ | Meta employees getting up to Rs 7.70 crore bonus as tech giant prepares for more layoffs

"Now you can enter your phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which you can use on your phone to enable device linking, rather than having to scan a QR code. We look forward to introducing this feature to more companion devices in the future," WhatsApp informed.

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Priyanka Chopra drops romantic photos with Nick Jonas from Roman holiday, netizens say 'nazar naa lage'
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu, Bollywood stars attend Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid bash
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria wishes son on his birthday, shares post with 'Jai Shree Ram' caption
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.