Big update for WhatsApp users, company adds highly requested feature (file photo)

WhatsApp news: The popular messaging platform WhatsApp has been adding new features since its inception. The meta-owned platform often shares updates to the app for users' convenience. Now, it has introduced yet another feature that will allow its users to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones. The feature was highly requested by users.

The feature has started rolling out globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, it said. "Today, we're improving our multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones," WhatsApp announced.

The feature will enable users them to link their phones as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when they link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets and desktops. Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that a user's personal messages, media and calls are end-to-end encrypted.

"...And if your primary device is inactive for a long period, we automatically log you out of all companion devices," WhatsApp said in a press note. Linking phones as companion devices makes messaging easier. For instance, a user can opt to now switch between phones without signing out and pick up chats where they left off.

Drumroll please...



Now you can use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones



Link up to 4 other devices to your account so you can easily switch between phones without signing out and pick your chats up right where you left off. pic.twitter.com/Loqa30EgHk — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 25, 2023

"Or if you're a small business owner, additional employees are now able to respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account," it said. Also, WhatsApp is introducing an alternative and more accessible way to link to companion devices.

"Now you can enter your phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which you can use on your phone to enable device linking, rather than having to scan a QR code. We look forward to introducing this feature to more companion devices in the future," WhatsApp informed.

(With inputs from PTI)