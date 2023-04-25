Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Meta employees getting up to Rs 7.70 crore bonus as tech giant prepares for more layoffs

Zuckerberg allegedly told employees that some of the executives had stepped into new roles and "taken on expanded scopes". However, his response felt "shallow" and "patronising", said another employee.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Meta employees getting up to Rs 7.70 crore bonus as tech giant prepares for more layoffs
Meta

As tech giants like Meta and Google lay off thousands of employees and more job cuts are on the way, top executives took home hefty bonuses and compensation. Meta workers grilled CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a virtual Q&A session about the six-figure bonuses given to senior executives amid layoffs, reports Entrepreneur.

According to Meta's filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released last week, C-suite executives like chief financial officer Susan Li received $575,613 in bonuses; chief product officer Chris Cox $940,214; chief operating officer Javier Olivan; chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth; Strategy Officer (CSO) David Whener $712,284 and former COO Sheryl Sandberg $298,385.

"Why did the entire executive team get EE/GE ratings (top-tier performance reviews at Meta) when they are also directly responsible for the choices that led to us needing to lay off 20+ percent of the company? Where is the accountability?" one employee asked Zuckerberg, according to The Wall Street Journal.

C-suite executives received bonuses based on individual performance calculations, with the target percentage being 75 per cent.

Zuckerberg allegedly told employees that some of the executives had stepped into new roles and "taken on expanded scopes". However, his response felt "shallow" and "patronising", said another employee.

Meanwhile, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai received compensation of nearly $226 million in 2022, according to the company's SEC filing.

All five other top executives at Alphabet also received compensation in the millions for 2022, with an increase of at least nine million compared to the prior year, the report mentioned.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know
From Shah Rukh Khan's RaOne to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, five times Bollywood used blue palette perfectly
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Ananya Panday stuns in blue saree at cousin Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, see baraat photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.