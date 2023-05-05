Search icon
Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo X90 goes on sale in India with discount in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Vivo X90 Pro comes with ZEISS 1-inch Main Camera along with a 50MP Portrait lens with an IMX758 OIS (optical image stabilisation) sensor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Vivo X90 Pro

Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 smartphones are now available for purchase in India via Flipkart. The Vivo X90 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone, and it comes in Legendary Black colour options, whereas the X90 comes in Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black. Both smartphones feature the latest generation of Vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging systems and are powered by the Dual Flagship chipset consisting of India's first MediaTek Dimensity 9200 paired with Pro Imaging Chip V2.A Both X90 and X90 Pro feature a 6.78-inch Ultra Vision Eye Protection display.

Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90: Price

The X90 Pro with a 12GB+256GB variant costs Rs 84,999, while the X90 costs Rs 59,999 (8GB+256GB) and Rs 63,999 (12GB+256GB). In the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, buyers can get a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to Rs 1,250 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. Apart from this, the ecommerce platform is offering up to Rs 34,250 off in exchange for your old smartphone.

Vivo X90 Pro comes with ZEISS 1-inch Main Camera along with a 50MP Portrait lens with an IMX758 OIS (optical image stabilisation) sensor, while X90 features a 50MP VCS True Color main camera with an IMX866 sensor, a 12MP Portrait camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

Moreover, the company said, both X90 and X90 Pro come with a dual-chip flagship chipset, and large batteries with superfast charging capabilities to provide an unparalleled user experience.

The X90 houses a 4810 mAh battery and the X90 Pro comes with a 4870 mAh battery with 50W Wireless FlashCharge as well. The smartphone maker further mentioned that the X90 Series offers two charging modes and the Rapid mode in both X90 and X90 Pro that can charge the smartphones to 50 per cent in about 8 minutes and 100 per cent in 27 minutes.

