Uber Green arrives in India, to allows passengers to book all-electric vehicle

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:37 AM IST

Uber Green

Uber has announced that it is bringing Uber Green to three cities – Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru – starting June 2023. Uber Green allows passengers to request an all-electric, zero tailpipe emission vehicle rather than a regular fossil-fuelled car, bringing to India an on-demand EV experience with just a few taps on the app. Uber Green is the most widely available on-demand mobility solution in the world for no or low-emission rides, present in 100+ cities in 15 countries around the world.

To unlock EV growth on the platform, the company is  expanding its network of fleet partners. Lithium Urban Technologies, Everest Fleet Private Limited, and Moove, Uber’s global fleet partner, will deploy 25,000 electric vehicles across the top seven cities helping drivers go electric faster. This follows our MoU with Tata Motors for the delivery of EVs in February this year. 

The company is also tying up with tech-enabled EV-as-a-service startup Zypp Electric to deploy 10,000 electric two-wheelers by 2024 to boost sustainable mobility in UberMoto category. Over 1000 Zypp Electric two-wheelers are already deployed on UberMoto in Delhi.  

Uber is bringing its global mobility agreement with BP pulse to India in partnership with JioBP for fast-charging Uber EVs and also tying up with GMR Green to further enhance the changing infrastructure network for Uber EVs. Through these partnerships, Uber drivers will be able to get access to a high-speed charging network for Uber EVs. 

India’s huge scale and passion for electrification make the country a priority for Uber. The company has more than tripled the number of electric vehicles on the platform and connected 31 million unique riders with a ride in an electric vehicle in 2022. The Science Based Targets Initiative has also approved Uber’s near and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets.

