Headlines

Twitter user with ‘X’ handle moved to another account without warning or compensation

Meet UP's richest YouTuber with Rs 4400 crore net worth

Jewish group slams 'shameless' Bawaal makers for Holocaust scenes, demands Amazon delete 'disgraceful' Varun-Janhvi film

Meet woman who has dated celebrities, flies jets, drives exotic cars but...

Viral video: Jaw-dropping face-off between leopard and sloth bear stuns internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Twitter user with ‘X’ handle moved to another account without warning or compensation

India vs Pakistan Match On October 15th Is Cancelled? Know What Officials Says | ODI World Cup 2023

Zee News New Show: Now get answers to all your questions in new avatar of DNA

Heart health: 8 benefits of chia seeds

10 Ways to prevent and cure conjunctivitis

Highest-grossing Hollywood films in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

India vs Pakistan Match On October 15th Is Cancelled? Know What Officials Says | ODI World Cup 2023

Zee News New Show: Now get answers to all your questions in new avatar of DNA

How government can help in Startup? Get all your answers in new avatar of DNA

Jewish group slams 'shameless' Bawaal makers for Holocaust scenes, demands Amazon delete 'disgraceful' Varun-Janhvi film

This tiny Rs 22-crore film is highest-grossing Indian film in most overseas markets; not Dangal, RRR, Baahubali, Pathaan

Har Har Mahadev: Akshay Kumar showcases Shiv Tandav in trippy song from OMG 2, impressed fans call it 'goosebumps stuff'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Twitter user with ‘X’ handle moved to another account without warning or compensation

Hwang said that X gave him a letter informing him that the @x account is connected to X Corp. and that he will be given a new handle.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Elon Musk recently rebranded his micro blogging platform Twitter as ‘X’. The billionaire revamped the office and also changed the logo on the website. To align with the new name, the company also seized the @x from its original user without warning or compensating. As per TechCrunch, the company told the user that the account is now the property of X.The account had previously belonged to Gene X Hwang of the corporate photography and videography studio Orange Photography.

In a letter, the company thanked Hwang for his loyalty, offered him a selection of X merchandise and also extended an invitation to visit X’s headquarters, as a “reflection of our appreciation”.

Hwang was surprised the company hadn’t contacted him about the @x account he owned and had put it private. However, he stated that he would be open to a conversation with the company if they desired the handle for themselves.

Hwang said that X gave him a letter informing him that the @x account is connected to X Corp. and that he will be given a new handle.

According to the company, all of his data, including his followers and following data, would be transferred to his new account. “It would have been nice for them to compensate for it since it did have a lot of value to me, but things are what they are,” Hwang told TechCrunch. (with inputs from IANS)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for Thursday, all schools, colleges in city to be shut

Following reports of Vicky Kaushal opting out of Singham Again, Rohit Shetty's team issues official statement

‘Shocked and horrified': US on video of two women paraded naked and molested in Manipur

PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 2700 crore IECC complex at Pragati Maidan today

Manipur violence: Opposition's INDIA alliance MPs to wear black clothes in Parliament on Thursday

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE