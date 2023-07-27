Twitter user with ‘X’ handle moved to another account without warning or compensation

Hwang said that X gave him a letter informing him that the @x account is connected to X Corp. and that he will be given a new handle.

Elon Musk recently rebranded his micro blogging platform Twitter as ‘X’. The billionaire revamped the office and also changed the logo on the website. To align with the new name, the company also seized the @x from its original user without warning or compensating. As per TechCrunch, the company told the user that the account is now the property of X.The account had previously belonged to Gene X Hwang of the corporate photography and videography studio Orange Photography.

In a letter, the company thanked Hwang for his loyalty, offered him a selection of X merchandise and also extended an invitation to visit X’s headquarters, as a “reflection of our appreciation”.

Hwang was surprised the company hadn’t contacted him about the @x account he owned and had put it private. However, he stated that he would be open to a conversation with the company if they desired the handle for themselves.

Hwang said that X gave him a letter informing him that the @x account is connected to X Corp. and that he will be given a new handle.

According to the company, all of his data, including his followers and following data, would be transferred to his new account. “It would have been nice for them to compensate for it since it did have a lot of value to me, but things are what they are,” Hwang told TechCrunch. (with inputs from IANS)