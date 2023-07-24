Headlines

Technology

Technology

Twitter is officially X now, logo and design changed

Elon Musk also shared an image of X headquarter earlier today.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

Twitter has officially been renamed X. Elon Musk owned micro-blogging platform will now be called X.com. If you open Twitter now, you’ll be able to see the new X logo and new theme. The billionaire also shared an image of X headquarters earlier today. If you open X.com now, you will now be directed to twitter.com and interim X logo. “Not sure what subtle clues gave it away, but I like the letter X,” Elon Musk said in a tweet. The new Twitter logo aligns with SpaceX, which is also owned by Elon Musk.

As Musk previously confirmed, a tweet will now be called “an X.” Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has said that rapid launch of new features was the X in the making. According to Yaccarino, X is the “future state of unlimited interactivity” which is centered “in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking”, creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities.

As soon as users started to see the new Twitter logo, TwitterX started to trend on social media and netizens started to share their reaction about the new change. To recall, Twitter was acquired by Elon Musk in a massive $44 billion deal.

