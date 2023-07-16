Twitter down for several users, many say unable to load pages

For the second time in a month, Twitter is experiencing an outage. Users around the world are currently unable to access the popular social media platform.

Android and iOS users of the Twitter app are currently encountering errors that prevent them from accessing their Twitter timeline. The specific error message being displayed is "Cannot retrieve Tweets at this time. Please try again later." This issue is causing inconvenience and frustration among Twitter users who rely on the mobile app to stay connected with their timeline and engage with others.

Twitter is aware of the problem and is likely working on resolving it. In situations like these, it is advisable to wait for a while and attempt to access the app again later. Oftentimes, temporary technical difficulties or server issues can cause disruptions in the app's functionality.

Here are a few tweets that started circulating after users faced an issue