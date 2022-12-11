Twitter down for several users in India, website and app both affected

Twitter Down | File Photo

Twitter was down for several users in India on Sunday evening. Several users reported problems with their app or accessing feed on website around 7:00 pm on December 11. As per outage monitoring website downdetector.com, it received over 2800 reports of problems with accessing the social media platform, a sudden spike between 6:45 pm and 7:14 pm.

61 percent users reported problems with the Twitter mobile app while 37 percent reported issues with Twitter website. Several users took to social media to share that Twitter was down for them and asking others to confirm if they were also facing difficulties. Some users also said that they were able to access Twitter through VPN from overseas servers but were facing problems on Indian servers.

"I think Twitter's India servers are down. Working fine with a VPN though," wrote one user on the micro-blogging platform.

Twitter was recently bought by world's richest man and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Since the multi-billion dollar acquisition, the world's most popular micro-blogging site has been undergoing radical changes. Hours before today's outage, Musk had ironically tweeted, "Twitter is speeding up."

Twitter is speeding up — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

Some memes also erupted on social media as many more users confirmed that they were unable to access Twitter without VPN.

Meanwhile, Twitter Blue will be relaunching tomorrow (December 12) after a delay in its schedule. The “new” Twitter Blue will stay at the same monthly price of $7.99 but iOS users will get a new higher price tier. As per the official Twitter account, iOS users accessing Twitter Blue via mobile will be charged a monthly fee of $11.

Update: The service is back up for several users who are now reporting that they are able to access their Twitter feeds on website and mobile.

