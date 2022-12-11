Twitter Blue to relaunch tomorrow: From pricing to features, here’s all you need to know

Twitter Blue to relaunch tomorrow

The relaunch of Twitter Blue, which has been delayed for quite some time, is finally scheduled for tomorrow, December 12th, according to a tweet from the company. While the "new" Twitter Blue will remain at the same $7.99 monthly pricing as previously, a new higher price tier will be available only to people who subscribe through the iOS app. There will be some other tweaks to Twitter as well.

The official Twitter account states that the monthly fee for iOS users who access the service via their mobile devices will be $11. Undoubtedly, this shift is a reaction to Apple's obligatory 30 percent tax for in-app and App Store transactions. If you want to save money, you may always subscribe via Twitter's website.

You'll still have access to all the same features as previously with Twitter Blue, but now Twitter will verify your account before giving you the coveted blue badge. To maintain order, Twitter has advised that changing a user's handle, display name, or profile picture may cause the account to temporarily lose the blue verified flag and need re-verification by the service.

The "official" branding that Twitter has been using for certain companies will be removed as part of the upcoming adjustments. From now on, validated businesses on the hub will be identified by a shiny new gold emblem. A grey badge will be awarded to verified government and "multilateral accounts." These modifications, together with the updated criteria for the blue confirmed badge, should solve the platform's past impostor problems.

In the month that Elon Musk has been CEO of Twitter, the company has undergone significant upheaval. It's hard to say whether the firm will improve, although trends point in the right way.