Snapchat launches new reward programme in India, to offer up to Rs 5.93 lakh to creators

Snap has announced that it is introducing Lens Creator Rewards, a new way for Snap AR creators, developers and teams to earn for building top-performing Lenses on Snapchat. This programme is designed to celebrate the most creative Lenses that help Snapchatters express themselves and have fun with their friends - from imaginative new looks to try on, to amazing AR scenes they can explore.

Every month, a Lens Creator could be awarded up to $7,200 (Rs 5.93 lakh) for their top-performing Lenses in the United States, India and Mexico. The programme is open to new and current Lens Studio community members from nearly 40 countries. To participate, AR creators should build Lenses and can visit Lens Studio to check their eligibility for this programme.

Over the past five years, Snap has enabled AR community to build Lenses for brands and partners, experiment with creating Lenses with digital goods, and explore the future of AR today through GHOST Innovation Lab and our Spectacles creator programme. It is now offering a new way for AR creators to unleash new creative possibilities and grow their businesses.

Snapchatters love Lenses built by Snap’s global AR community of more than 300,000 AR creators developers, and teams. In fact, AR creators have built more than 3 million Lenses that Snapchatters have viewed more than 5 trillion times.