Shah Rukh Khan uses over Rs 35,000 mug for coffee; know its features, where to buy

Shah Rukh Khan uses a hi-tech coffee mug worth over Rs 35,000. Know its unique features and where to find.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in the world. You go to any country and you will find at least one die-hard fan of King Khan. Apart from iconic films, Shah Rukh Khan also owns some of the most fancy things. 

There already is so much talk about his house, 'Mannat', his hi-tech vanity van and more expensive and extraordinary things owned by the superstar. Today, we will talk about his fancy coffee mug. Shah Rukh Khan posted a video with his mug in 2017, where he is seen taking a sip from his coffee mug. 

Shah Rukh Khan coffee mug: Features

The coffee mug is equipped with advanced features such as a heater and LED lighting. The Coffee mug used by SRK in the video is an Emer Travel Mug 2+. It is available on Amazon and the cost of this advanced mug is Rs 35,862. 

The mug is capable of keeping your beverage to a set temperature for up to 3 hours on a single charge. The mug also comes with a charging coaster. You can set your preferred temperature by just touching the plus or minus sign on the mug. 

Read: Meet the IITian who leads Rs 87,351 crore company, son of richest man in West Bengal

Shah Rukh Khan: Work

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Sidharth Anand's directorial Pathaan released in 2023 also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham with a guest appearance by Salman Khan. Khan is all geared for his next release, Jawan which is set to hit the theatres on September 7. 

