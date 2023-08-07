Meet the IITian who leads Rs 87,351 crore company, son of richest man in West Bengal

He holds a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the prestigious IIT Bombay.

Hari Mohan Bangur, an IIT Bombay alumnus, is the chairman of Shree Cement Limited. He has been leading the company since 1992. Hari is the son of Benu Gopal Bangur, who is one of the wealthiest people in India and the richest person in West Bengal with a Rs 55,450 crore real-time net worth as of August 7, 2023, as per Forbes.

Shree Cement, led by Hari Mohan, was started in 1979 in Jaipur. It sells branded cement under the names of Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 87,351 crore as of August 7, 2023. The share price of the company was Rs 24,210 on Monday.

Hari Mohan holds a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the prestigious IIT Bombay. He completed his graduation in 1975. He has a son named Prashant, who also helps in managing the Shree Cement. The company is headquartered in Kolkata and it is one of the biggest cement makers in Northern India.

Hari Mohan has been widely acknowledged for his contribution to the business community and has been a recipient of the prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2016. In 2017, he also bagged the Forbes India Leadership Award.

Hari is also the chairman of an NGO called The Bengal, which is actively engaged with Kolkata Police to help elderly people. Shree Cement is reportedly to invest USD 200 million in a new cement plant in Andhra Pradesh. It is currently India’s third-largest cement company by market.

READ | Meet the man who leads Rs 42,708 crore company, his family has Rs 1,14,930 crore net worth