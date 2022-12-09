Search icon
Samsung introduces budget-friendly Galaxy M04 with 5000mAh battery, 2-year OS upgrade in India

Samsung Galaxy M04 launched in India with long-lasting battery and regular OS updates.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M04 in India, bringing a new budget-friendly smartphone option to the market. The device boasts a massive 5,000mAh battery, ensuring users have plenty of power to get through the day, even with heavy use.

In addition to its long-lasting battery, the Galaxy M04 also comes with a 2-year OS upgrade guarantee. This means that users can expect to receive regular updates to the operating system, keeping their phone secure and up-to-date with the latest features.

The Galaxy M04 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, providing users with a vibrant and immersive viewing experience. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM for smooth performance. The device also comes with 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

On the camera front, the Galaxy M04 sports a triple-lens setup on the back, consisting of a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is a 5MP unit, making it ideal for selfies and video calls.

The device runs on Samsung's One UI 3.1, based on Android 11, offering users a clean and intuitive interface. It also comes with a number of useful features, such as Samsung Pay, which allows users to make contactless payments using their phone.

The Galaxy M04 is available in two color options - black and blue - and is priced at Rs. 8,999. It is being sold through Samsung's online store and a number of other online retailers, as well as select offline stores.

Overall, the Galaxy M04 is a solid offering from Samsung, combining a long-lasting battery, regular software updates, and a versatile camera setup in a budget-friendly package. It is sure to be a popular choice among consumers looking for an affordable smartphone that doesn't compromise on performance.

