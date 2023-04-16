Search icon
Railways alert: IRCTC issues warning for Android smartphone users, warns against this app

Users were warned by IRCTC to exercise caution while replying to mails that could have been faked in the name of ITCTC.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 07:58 PM IST

Railways alert: IRCTC issues warning for Android smartphone users, warns against this app
File Photo

If you order your train tickets via the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or app, you should know of a recent change. The IRCTC has issued a warning about a malicious Android software dubbed "irctcconnect.apk," which users are advised not to install.

According to the report, dangerous software are being spread through well-known chat apps like Whatsapp and Telegram. The installation of this apk file comes with a warning that it is malicious and might infect your mobile device.

IRCTC warned its users to be cautious while replying to communications that could have been tampered with. Criminals behind the software pose as IRCTC in an effort to steal sensitive information including your UPI and bank account numbers, according to the report. As a result, you must avoid this app at all costs and be on the lookout for any that behave similarly.

It has come to light that a phishing website (https://irctc.creditmobile.site) hosting a malicious Android software (irctcconnect.apk) is being shared through several IM services, including WhatsApp, Telegram, and others. The APK file for this Android app is harmful and may infect the device it is installed on. 

Criminals are sending out phishing emails in bulk, convincing consumers to click on links that lead them to malicious Android apps that steal personal information by seeming to be from reputable institutions such as IRCTC.

In light of this, we strongly suggest that you refrain from downloading and using this software in order to protect yourself from potential scammers. Always use the official 'IRCTC Rail Connect' app, available for free on iOS and Android, to book your train tickets.

Also, READ: In a first, scientists create fiery solar flares in a lab to solve major Sun mystery

Customers should know that IRCTC will never ask them over the phone for a personal identification number (PIN), one-time password (OTP), credit card number, bank account number (ABAL), or UPI.

