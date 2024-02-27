Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan reacts after John Cena sings 'Bholi Si Surat' in viral video: 'I am gonna...'

Sidhu Moose Wala's mother pregnant with second child, claim reports

Meet Indian siblings, left high-paying jobs, now running Rs 93900 crore companies, they are…

OnePlus Watch 2 launched at Rs 24999, to go on sale in India from March 4, check details

Pankaj Udhas was reluctant to sing his iconic song 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', reveals Mahesh Bhatt: 'We didn't want him to...'

Shah Rukh Khan reacts after John Cena sings 'Bholi Si Surat' in viral video: 'I am gonna...'

Sidhu Moose Wala's mother pregnant with second child, claim reports

Meet Indian siblings, left high-paying jobs, now running Rs 93900 crore companies, they are…

Health benefits of plant-based diet

10 K-pop, K-drama stars who are Indians

Players to lose most Test matches in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Exclusive: Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra & Writer Ankur Suman Share Inside Deets From Kagaaz2 Set

'Jab Tak Main Zinda Hoon…' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows To Eradicate Child Marriage

Sidhu Moose Wala's mother pregnant with second child, claim reports

Pankaj Udhas was reluctant to sing his iconic song ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’, reveals Mahesh Bhatt: 'We didn’t want him to...'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sued for sexual assault by male producer, rapper calls allegation 'attempt to garner headlines'

Technology

OnePlus Watch 2 launched at Rs 24999, to go on sale in India from March 4, check details

OnePlus Watch 2 and the OHealth app also support Health Connect by Android, which offers a central hub in Android 14 for managing data permissions from multiple health and fitness apps and devices.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

OnePlus Watch 2 has been launched for India, Europe and North America at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. Priced at Rs 24,999, OnePlus Watch 2 will be available to purchase in India from March 4. It will be offered in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colours. OnePlus Watch 2 is powered with the latest version of Wear OS by Google (Wear OS 4) and features flagship dual chipsets. It offers battery life of up to 100 hours in full Smart Mode and or up to 48 hours with heavy use.

The Dual-Engine Architecture is powered by two different flagship chipsets — the Snapdragon W5 performance chipset and the BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipset. The BES2700 Efficiency Chipset runs RTOS and handles background activity and simple tasks, while the Snapdragon W5 wakes for powerful tasks, like running Google apps, said the company. With 7.5W VOOC Fast Charging, the 500mAh battery can be fully charged in 60 minutes.

“We’ve made significant updates to Wear OS’s hybrid interface to support new capabilities that run on OnePlus’s innovative Dual-Engine Architecture,” said John Renaldi, Senior Director of Product and Design, Wear OS by Google.

With its 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM configuration, the OnePlus Watch 2 also offers plenty of memory and storage to ensure the watch runs smoothly at all times, said the company.

The OnePlus Watch 2 and the OHealth app also support Health Connect by Android, which offers a central hub in Android 14 for managing data permissions from multiple health and fitness apps and devices.

(with inputs from IANS)

