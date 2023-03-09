Search icon
OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro to go on open sale tomorrow: Price, specs and offers

Launched during the recent Cloud 11 Launch event, the new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro serves as an extension of the premium Q series portfolio.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro

OnePlus has officially announced that its newly launched premium flagship TV, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, will be available on open sale in India starting 10th March 2023, 12 PM onwards. The new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is the latest addition to the brand’s premium Q Series portfolio which debuted in 2019, with the launch of the OnePlus TV Q1 Series.

The all-new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro will be available for Rs 94,999, which is inclusive of Rs 5,000 Instant Discount with ICICI Bank Credit Cards, EMIs and net banking. Apart from this, customers can also avail no cost EMI up to 18 months across all major banks transactions. The product would be available on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, OnePlus Experience Stores as well as other major offline partner stores such as Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales, Poojara, Pai, Unilet, CPR, BigC, Happi, and Lot mobiles. 

Launched during the recent Cloud 11 Launch event, the new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro serves as an extension of the premium Q series portfolio. Equipped with 4K QLED display technology and a wide color gamut of DCI-P3 97%, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro comes with highly optimized display quality with Gamma Engine Ultra, and also brings a full array of 120 local dimming zones that boosts visuals with deep contrasts. The new OnePlus TV further offers 120Hz refresh rate and MEMC technology.

Additionally, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro delivers a combined 70W sound output, co-tuned with Dynaudio, the Danish loudspeaker maker, as well as powered by Dolby Atmos. Upon purchase of the new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus is set to offer two years of warranty on the new product. Users can also avail installation service within 24 hours in select cities upon delivery of the product. 

