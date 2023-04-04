OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 India launch today: Watch it live here [Video]

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will be launched in India today (April 4). The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will be a budget offering from the consumer tech brand. Today’s event is the second launch event from the company this year. The OnePlus Nord series has been popular among the smartphone buyers who are looking for a feature-rich device on a budget. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube and OnePlus social media platform for viewers across the globe.





OnePlus Nord CE Lite 5G will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in the Indian market. For those who are unaware, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was one of the most selling 5G smartphones last year. Although the company is yet to officially unveil the phone, it has shared the images of the device on its official social media handles, revealing major design overhaul and will be available in at least two colour options.

As per the official blog, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will also be brand’s first smartphone to feature a 108MP sensor. It also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

