OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G to launch in India on July 5

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus has revealed the first look of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 5G unveiling the back panel design of the device ahead of its global launch of several products including OnePlus Nord 3 5G, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r and OnePlus BWZ2 ANC on 5th July 2023.

OnePlus revealed that OnePlus Nord 3 5G will come in two colourways – Tempest Gray and Misty Green – designed to give two completely different feels to the latest mid-range phone from OnePlus. OnePlus Nord 3 5G in Tempest Gray has a textured matte finish, projecting strength and permanence, while the new Misty Green colourway features a glossy and beautiful hand-feel.

“OnePlus Nord is all about giving our users pretty much everything they could ask for, and this starts with a great OnePlus design,” said OnePlus COO and President Kinder Liu, through a Twitter post. “I’m excited to be sharing this first look at the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and look forward to sharing more over the next few weeks.”

More details about the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r and the OnePlus BWZ2 ANC will be revealed at the OnePlus Nord Summer Launch Event on 5 July 2023.