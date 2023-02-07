OnePlus’ big price cut on OnePlus 10 Pro 5G ahead of OnePlus 11 5G launch, here’s how much it costs now

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus is launching the new OnePlus 11 5G in India and ahead of the launch of the new flagship smartphone, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is available with a massive price cut. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was launched last year in India at a starting price of Rs 66,999 but ahead of the OnePlus 11 series launch, buyers can get the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G at Rs 42,949 in Amazon sale. The new OnePlus 11 5G features a unique design with a large camera module at the rear. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with RAM-Vita. For those who are unaware, the OnePlus 11 5G is part of the OnePlus 11 series that also consists of OnePlus 11R.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G ahead of after OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R launch

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is currently priced at Rs 60,999 in the Amazon Sale after Rs 6,000 price cut. In addition to this, you can exchange your old smartphone to get up to Rs 18,050 off on OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED LTPO display with 3216 x 1440p resolution. The display supports 120Hz of refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup with 48MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide sensor and 8MP telephoto sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone features a 32MP shooter at the front.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W charging. The device runs Android 12 out of the box.