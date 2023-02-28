Search icon
OnePlus 11R 5G going on sale in India today: Price, offers and specifications

The OnePlus 11R 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 09:57 AM IST

OnePlus 11R 5G

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R smartphone at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event and now the OnePlus 11R is going on sale in India. Launched on 7th February 2023 as part of the global Cloud 11 launch in New Delhi, the OnePlus 11R 5G, is equipped with a powerful chipset, an efficient cooling system, super-fast charging, and much more. 

OnePlus 11R 5G: Price and offers

Starting 28th February 2023, users in India can buy the latest performance flagship starting at Rs 39,999, across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in and offline partner stores. The OnePlus 11R 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999. It comes in two colour options - Galactic Silver and Sonic Black.

Instant discount of Rs 1000 on the OnePlus 11R 5G, on purchase through ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in. Citibank users can also avail of an instant discount of Rs 1000 on the OnePlus 11R 5G through Citibank Credit Cards and EMI transactions. Users can also avail of an exchange bonus of Rs 3000 on OnePlus, Samsung, and iOS 4G devices.

OnePlus 11R 5G specifications

The OnePlus 11R 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. With support for 100W SUPERVOOC and a 5000mAh battery with Battery Health Engine (BHE), the OnePlus 11R charges from 1% to 100% in just 25 minutes to minimize downtime. The OnePlus 11R comes with a new triple camera system with 50MP primary sensor.

