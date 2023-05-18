Nothing Phone (2) specifications revealed ahead of India launch, to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2) is one of the most-anticipated smartphones of 2023. The Nothing Phone (1) successor has been in the world for quite a while now and the company has confirmed its launch. Nothing has been teasing the Phone (2) for the past few weeks and ahead of the launch, Nothing Phone (2) specifications have been revealed through a listing on benchmarking platform Geekbench. The Nothing Phone (2) will be a premium offering from the company and its key specs from the Geekbench confirm the same. The smartphone with model number A065 gives up detail about the performance of the smartphone.

As per the reports, the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with better 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Rumours suggest that the phone will follow similar design aesthetics with a transparent back and Glyph Interface that features LED strips.

The Nothing Phone (2) is said to come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera, it is believed to be a 50MP primary camera with OIS and two other sensors. The Nothing Phone (2) is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging support.

India will be among the first countries to get the Nothing Phone (2) and the company is planning to boost its production in India. For those who are unaware, the Nothing Phone (1) is being manufactured by the company locally in India. The phone was also recently spotted on the BIS certification website with model number AIN065, hinting at imminent launch. Just like the Phone (1), the Nothing Phone (2) will be available in India via Flipkart.