Nothing Phone (2) pre-order in India begins today at 12PM via Flipkart: Offers, specifications and more

Carl Pei has confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 08:21 AM IST

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2) is one of the most talked about smartphones in India. The Nothing Phone (1) successor will launch on July 11 in India but ahead of the launch, the Carl Pei led UK-based tech firm will start accepting pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (2) today (June 29) via Flipkart. Interested Nothing Phone (2) buyers can head to Flipkart after 12PM to pre-order the upcoming smartphone and also avail special offers. The Nothing Phone (2) can be booked by paying a refundable deposit of Rs 2000. The option to pick the variant and colour option will be available from July 11 to July 21.

Nothing Phone (2) pre-orders will get you the smartphone without much waiting and you can also avail a bunch of offers via Flipkart. On Nothing Phone (2) pre-order, the company is offering 50% off on Nothing Ear (stick) and 50% off on Nothing accessories package. Apart from this, the brand is also offering instant cashback with leading banks. 

Nothing has revealed that Phone (2) will feature a 6.7-inch display which means that the screen will be 0.15-inch bigger than Nothing Phone (1)’s display. Carl Pei has confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. The chipset is expected to be paired with better 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

