Nothing Phone (2) India sale begins tomorrow, Nothing Phone (1) gets over Rs 36,000 off on Flipkart

Nothing has launched the new Phone (2) in India at a starting price of Rs 44,999. The Nothing Phone (2) comes with top-of-the-line specifications. However the company has not changed the Glyph Interface much.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

Nothing Phone (2) will go on sale in India tomorrow at 12PM via Flipkart and ahead of the sale of the new flagship, Nothing Phone (1) is available at a massive discount. The Nothing Phone (1) was the first smartphone from Carl Pei-led UK based tech startup Nothing. It was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 32,999. Ahead of Nothing Phone (2) official India sale, Nothing Phone (1) is available at a reduced price of Rs 1,049 after Rs 36.950 discount on Flipkart.

Nothing Phone (1) comes with the original Glyph Interface. It comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Nothing Phone (1) is currently listed at a reduced price of Rs 28,999 on Flipkart. In addition to this, buyers are eligible to get flat Rs 1250 off on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 26,700 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means with all bank offers and discounts, you can get Nothing Phone (1) at just Rs 1,049.

When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

