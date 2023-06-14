Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs 699 in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale ahead of Nothing Phone (2) July 11 launch

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at ‘lowest ever’ price in the Flipkart sale ahead of Nothing Phone (2) July 11 launch. Nothing has confirmed that the Phone (2) will make its debut next month on July 11 and ahead of the launch, the Nothing Phone (1) is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at just Rs 699 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 29,300 discount.

Nothing Phone (1) with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is currently listed at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart after Rs 8,000 off. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 29,300 off in exchange for your old smartphone, this further brings down the price of Nothing Phone (1) down to Rs 699. If the value of your old smartphone is not enough, buyers are also eligible to get up to Rs 1,000 off n HDFC Bank EMI transactions.

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.