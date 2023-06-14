Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs 699 in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale ahead of Nothing Phone (2) July 11 launch

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs 699 in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale ahead of Nothing Phone (2) July 11 launch
Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at ‘lowest ever’ price in the Flipkart sale ahead of Nothing Phone (2) July 11 launch. Nothing has confirmed that the Phone (2) will make its debut next month on July 11 and ahead of the launch, the Nothing Phone (1) is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at just Rs 699 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 29,300 discount.

Nothing Phone (1) with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is currently listed at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart after Rs 8,000 off. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 29,300 off in exchange for your old smartphone, this further brings down the price of Nothing Phone (1) down to Rs 699. If the value of your old smartphone is not enough, buyers are also eligible to get up to Rs 1,000 off n HDFC Bank EMI transactions.

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET UG 2023: Four of top 10 from Tamil Nadu, check topper's list here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.