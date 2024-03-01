Twitter
New ‘cooking contest’ scam can steal your Facebook account, here’s everything you need to know

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Facebook scam.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

Facebook
Facebook is one of the most used messaging platforms across the globe which also makes it a haven for fraudsters looking for their next target. Over the past decade, tech giants have invested heavily to bring the number of scams down and they have been successful in doing that to an extent. However, fraudsters still somehow manage to trick users by simplest of techniques and one such incident has now surfaced online. As per a post shared by Facebook user Akanshha Pande, fraudsters are now reaching out to potential targets through a hacked profile of a known friend. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Facebook scam.

How does the new Facebook scam work

Fraudsters first send a generic message to a potential target from a hacked profile of a friend. The fraudsters then ask victims to share a code that they claim will help them win a cooking contest. The code received on WhatsApp is in reality an OTP to change the password of a Facebook account. With the code, fraudsters get into the Facebook account to access the personal information and scam other users in the friends list.

For those who are unaware, your Facebook account can have information about your education, address, contacts, personal images, chats and others. The information can be used for fraudulent activities, blackmailing and spreading misinformation.

How to stay safe from such Facebook scams

To stay safe from such Facebook scams, you should stay vigilant when sharing any personal information. You should also check the sender and other details of the message in which you receive OTP.

