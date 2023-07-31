Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail unveils new JioBook at Rs 16,499, know how and where to buy

Headlines

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

Reassessing the use of armed railway police on trains: A wake-up call for India's internal security

Watch: Snake invades ground during Lanka Premier League 2023 match, viral video takes internet by storm

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

Reassessing the use of armed railway police on trains: A wake-up call for India's internal security

Watch: Snake invades ground during Lanka Premier League 2023 match, viral video takes internet by storm

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail unveils new JioBook at Rs 16,499, know how and where to buy

JioBook touted as 'India's First Learning Book' will be available at Rs 16,499 starting August 5, 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 06:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Reliance Retail has unveiled its all-new JioBook, a lightweight and pocket-friendly 4G-LTE powered laptop designed to cater to all age groups.

JioBook touted as 'India's First Learning Book' will be available at Rs 16,499 starting August 5, 2023, and customers can purchase JioBook from Reliance Digital's online and offline stores, as well as through Amazon.in.

The JioBook packs a punch with a stylish design featuring a matte finish, ultra slim built, and lightweight at 990 grams. It features 4G-LTE and dual-band WiFi capabilities, a powerful octa-core chipset for smooth multitasking, an 11.6-inch (29.46CM) anti-glare HD display, an Infinity keyboard and a large multi-gesture trackpad.

With its advanced JioOS operating system, design and always-connected features, JioBook promises to redefine the learning experience for every individual.

"We are dedicated to introducing innovative products that empower individuals in their learning journey. The all-new JioBook is our latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options," a Reliance Retail spokesperson said.

The JioBook will transform the way people learn, opening new opportunities for personal growth and skill development, the spokesperson added.

From attending online classes to learning to code, or exploring new ventures such as starting a yoga studio or delving into online trading, JioBook aimed to provide an exceptional platform for all learning endeavours.

Earlier this month, Jio launched internet-enabled Jio Bharat phones at Rs 999, packing in a cheaper monthly plan of Rs 123 for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data. At Rs 999, Jio Bharat was positioned as "the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone".

The new offering aimed to accelerate the '2G Mukt Bharat' vision, as India still has 250 million mobile subscribers in the 2G era with feature phones. Beta trial for the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones started on July 7, 2023.

Brokerages tracking the sector had said that the launch of internet-enabled Jio Bharat phones at an "attractive pricing" will enable Jio to gain market share at the lower-end segment and signals a reduced probability of tariff hike in the near term. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WhatsApp making it easier to add participants to groups, check details

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

This dancer left family wealth, slept hungry to establish multi-crore business; worked with SRK, Kareena, Shahid

UPSC success story: Meet Uma Harathi, IITian who failed four times before cracking IAS exam with AIR 3

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for 14 states including UP, Assam, Bihar amid heavy rainfall; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE