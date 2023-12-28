Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio investing big on AI tool for Indians, planning to launch…

Mukesh Ambani’s son and chairman of Reliance Jio has announced that the company is partnering with IIT Bombay to launch Bharat GPT.

Over the past few years, Reliance Jio has launched a range of products that cater the mass market by offering useful features at an affordable price. As the world is rapidly adapting artificial intelligence, Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio is heading towards launching its own AI model focused on India. Mukesh Ambani's son and chairman of Reliance Jio has announced that the company is partnering with IIT Bombay to launch Bharat GPT.

Betting big on AI’s potential, Akash Ambani revealed that Reliance Jio is not only planning to integrate Bharat GPT inside the organisation, but it aims to use it horizontally across all of their companies. This means that Reliance may soon offer AI powered products in media, commerce, communication, and other devices.

While speaking at the IIT Bombay TechFest, Akash Amabni said that "At present, we have just scratched the surface with large language models and generative AI." "The next decade will be defined by these applications," he added. Reliance Jio has been a partner of IIT Bombay since 2014 and the institution has helped the tech giant in developing many futuristic products in the past. As of now, Ambani has not revealed any timeline about the launch of new Bharat GPT but we can expect some announcement in the coming year.