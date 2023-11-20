Mukesh Ambani may launch Rs 15000 ‘cloud’ laptop in coming months, chasing Rs 70,000 crore…

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is already in talks with laptop manufacturers like HP, Acer, Lenovo, and others to launch the device in the coming months.

Mukesh Ambani has already revolutionised the smartphone market in India by offering low-cost devices and internet. As per a report by the Economic Times, the India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani is chasing a Rs 70,000 crore annual revenue opportunity and to get closer to that, the billionaire may soon launch a Rs 15000 laptop in India. According to the Economic Times, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio is planning to launch a Rs 15000 laptop soon that will bring down the ownership cost drastically. The company is already in talks with laptop manufacturers like HP, Acer, Lenovo, and others to launch the device in the coming months. The report suggests, Jio will be able to keep the cost of the laptop low as it will be powered by the ‘cloud’ and the device will just be a dumb terminal.

This means that the processing and storage of the laptop will take place on Jio Cloud, a cloud computing service offered by Reliance Jio. This will allow users to get access to get computing at a way lower cost, paving the way for Mukesh Ambani to reach first-time laptop buyers and educational institutions. Jio Cloud comes in a subscription model and multiple subscriptions can be accessed on a single laptop. As per the report, the company has already started to conduct trials for the same on HP Chromebook.

Although Jio has not officially confirmed any details about the new laptop yet, its intention to take on the segment was pretty clear with the launch of the JioBook. Priced at Rs 16,499, Reliance JioBook runs JioOS out of the box. It is powered by a MediaTek chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage that can be expanded. The company is also offering 100GB of free cloud storage to buyers along with the laptop. JioBook features a 11.6-inch HD display. Weighing just 990 grams, the JioBook comes in two colour options - Grey and Blue.