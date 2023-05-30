Search icon
Motorola Edge 40 'flagship killer' goes on sale in India with discount: Price, specs and more

Motorola Edge 40 is the world's first smartphone that is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset under the hood and at the front it features a 3D curved display

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

Motorola Edge 40 is going on sale in India today (May 30). The Motorola Edge 40 is the new mid-range smartphone from the company that succeeds the Motorola Edge 30 that was launched last year. Although we haven’t got the chance to review the device yet, the reports suggest that the smartphone is a ‘2023 flagship killer’. The new Motorola Edge 40 is the world's first smartphone that is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset under the hood and at the front it features a 3D curved display. The Motorola Edge 40 is now available for purchase via Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 40: Price and offers

Motorola Edge 40 comes in a single variant which is priced at Rs 29,999. The phone is offered in three colour options  - Eclipse Black, Nebula Green and Lunar Blue. Motorola is offering up to Rs 2,000 discount on exchange and no cost EMI options for HDFC, SBI, ICICI, and Axis bank card holders.

Motorola Edge 40 specifications

Motorola Edge 40 comes with a 6.55-inch pOLED HDR10+ 3D curved display with 144 Hz refresh rate. The company claims that Edge 40 is the world's Slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68 rated underwater protection. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

When it comes to cameras, the Edge 40 gets 50MP main camera with a fast-focusing ambient light sensor, OIS, and a 13MP ultrawide camera with Macro Vision along with a 32MP high-resolution selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4400mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

