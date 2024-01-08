Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to 'work from car', new app on the way

It remains uncertain if Microsoft plans to incorporate messaging features from Teams or other specific functionalities, like file sharing and collaboration, into this platform.

Microsoft has announced that its video conferencing tool, Teams, is set to be introduced on Android Auto next month. This comes nearly a year after its initial announcement at Google I/O 2023.

This integration will enable Android phones to connect seamlessly with a car's infotainment system. According to a statement in the Microsoft 365 roadmap, which outlines forthcoming updates, "Teams on Android Auto will facilitate easy joining of meetings from the calendar, swift calling of speed dial contacts, and viewing recent calls on Android phones.”

However, it remains uncertain if Microsoft plans to incorporate messaging features from Teams or other specific functionalities, like file sharing and collaboration, into this platform.

In addition to this development, Microsoft is launching a new Copilot key on Windows PC keyboards. This key, when pressed, activates the Copilot in Windows feature, streamlining its use in everyday activities.

Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, shared in a blog post, “The Copilot key, alongside the Windows key, will become an integral part of the PC keyboard, instantly bringing up the Copilot in Windows feature for everyday use.”

As the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) approaches, Microsoft revealed that the new Copilot key will start appearing on many Windows 11 PCs from their ecosystem partners. These updates are expected to roll out from late February through Spring, including on forthcoming Surface devices.