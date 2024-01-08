Headlines

Qualcomm to open new design centre in India, to generate 1,600 jobs

Team India faces major setback with Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav injuries; report excludes duo till....

Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor mimics Zeenat Aman, reveals she had a crush on Rishi Kapoor's relative

Security breach at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse amid death threats, two arrested

'Courts have to be mindful...' Top 10 quotes from SC verdict on Bilkis Bano case

Meet man who works in Rs 80116 crore company, son of pharma billionaire with Rs 23280 crore net worth

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan before winning Bangladesh election, video goes viral

6 benefits of cinnamon that help in weight loss

Tips to take care of your coloured hair

8 ways to cure headache in winter 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Indian Celebs Join Chorus Against Maldives, Ex-VP Adeeb Gives A ‘Reality Check’ To Muizzu-led Govt

Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Things To Keep In Mind Before Reaching 'Ram Ke Dham'

Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to 'work from car', new app on the way

It remains uncertain if Microsoft plans to incorporate messaging features from Teams or other specific functionalities, like file sharing and collaboration, into this platform.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 02:43 PM IST

Microsoft has announced that its video conferencing tool, Teams, is set to be introduced on Android Auto next month. This comes nearly a year after its initial announcement at Google I/O 2023.

This integration will enable Android phones to connect seamlessly with a car's infotainment system. According to a statement in the Microsoft 365 roadmap, which outlines forthcoming updates, "Teams on Android Auto will facilitate easy joining of meetings from the calendar, swift calling of speed dial contacts, and viewing recent calls on Android phones.”

However, it remains uncertain if Microsoft plans to incorporate messaging features from Teams or other specific functionalities, like file sharing and collaboration, into this platform.

In addition to this development, Microsoft is launching a new Copilot key on Windows PC keyboards. This key, when pressed, activates the Copilot in Windows feature, streamlining its use in everyday activities.

Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, shared in a blog post, “The Copilot key, alongside the Windows key, will become an integral part of the PC keyboard, instantly bringing up the Copilot in Windows feature for everyday use.”

As the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) approaches, Microsoft revealed that the new Copilot key will start appearing on many Windows 11 PCs from their ecosystem partners. These updates are expected to roll out from late February through Spring, including on forthcoming Surface devices.

