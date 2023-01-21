Search icon
Microsoft rolls out new features for Windows 11 users, check details

There are also new keyboard shortcut keys to support managing tabs.

Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

Microsoft Notepad with tabs.

Microsoft introduced a revamped Notepad app with the Windows 11 and now the company has revealed that it has started to roll out an update to Notepad (version 11.2212.33.0) to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel that introduces tabs. This is not the first time that we have heard of tabs in Notepad. A Microsoft employee earlier leaked the information about the new Notepad feature in Twitter.

As revealed by Microsoft in a blog post, the update comes with support for multiple tabs—a top requested feature from the community—where users will be able to create, manage, and organize multiple files in a single Notepad window. Users can also continue to work with files across multiple windows by dragging a tab out into its own window, and a new app setting lets them customize whether files open in new tabs or a new window by default.

There are also new keyboard shortcut keys to support managing tabs as well as some improvements to managing unsaved files, like automatically generating the file name/tab title based on content and a refreshed unsaved changes indicator.

“We are aware of a couple of issues that may impact your experience with this preview. Some users might encounter issues with certain keyboard shortcuts, and we will also continue to optimize performance to ensure Notepad continues to meet our high standards of performance, reliability, and compatibility.” Microsoft said in a blog post.

