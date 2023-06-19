Microsoft Outlook to replace Mail and Calendar app in Windows 11 from 2024

Windows 11

Beginning in 2024, new Windows 11 devices will be shipped with the new Outlook for Windows as the default mailbox application free for all to use. The Mail and Calendar applications will continue to be available via download in the Microsoft Store through the end of 2024. On existing devices, users can switch to the new Outlook for Windows from a toggle in the Mail and Calendar applications.

The new Outlook for Windows brings the latest features with a modern and simplified design to your Windows 11 PC. To try the preview of the new Outlook for Windows, you can slide the Try the new Outlook toggle located in the upper-right corner of your Mail and Calendar or the classic Outlook for Windows applications, then follow the onscreen instructions. See Getting started with the new Outlook for Windows.

You can switch back to your previous experience at any time. Just slide the toggle off and it will automatically open your previous version with no data or email loss.