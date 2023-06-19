Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Microsoft Outlook to replace Mail and Calendar app in Windows 11 from 2024

Outlook for Windows brings the latest features with a modern and simplified design to your Windows 11 PC.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

Microsoft Outlook to replace Mail and Calendar app in Windows 11 from 2024
Windows 11

Beginning in 2024, new Windows 11 devices will be shipped with the new Outlook for Windows as the default mailbox application free for all to use. The Mail and Calendar applications will continue to be available via download in the Microsoft Store through the end of 2024. On existing devices, users can switch to the new Outlook for Windows from a toggle in the Mail and Calendar applications. 

The new Outlook for Windows brings the latest features with a modern and simplified design to your Windows 11 PC. To try the preview of the new Outlook for Windows, you can slide the Try the new Outlook toggle located in the upper-right corner of your Mail and Calendar or the classic Outlook for Windows applications, then follow the onscreen instructions. See Getting started with the new Outlook for Windows. 

You can switch back to your previous experience at any time. Just slide the toggle off and it will automatically open your previous version with no data or email loss.  

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for
Queenmaker, The Good Bad Mother, Doctor Cha, latest Korean dramas streaming on Netflix
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi NCR rain: Has monsoon arrived early in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram? Check latest IMD forecast for this week
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.