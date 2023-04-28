Meta adds new body shapes, hair and clothing for Avatars

Meta Avatar

Meta has announced some improvements to Avatars that will help freshen up your look. The company is adding a handful of new avatar body shapes and the company has also partnered with Puma to bring seven outfits to the Meta Avatars Store.

Meta is adding a bit more sparkle to Avatar eyes, brushing some volume into hair and making clothes look more realistic and textured. You’ll see these changes when you use your avatar outside of virtual reality (VR).

Until now, though, the body shape options available when creating your avatar were all pretty similar. Maybe a little rectangular. The brand created them as a good jumping-off point when it launched this iteration of avatars back in 2021. Meta is now adding more choices

Starting this month, you’ll be able to choose from a wider range of body shape options, including two curvier body shapes. The company is refining some of our existing options to help differentiate them as well.

Last year, Meta introduced the Avatars Store, a one-stop shop for customizing your avatar across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and in VR. Since launch, It brought in outfits from some of the world’s leading fashion, sports, and lifestyle brands — including Madhappy, the NBA, Prada and Thom Browne.

Add Puma to the list. Meta has partnered with the sports brand to offer seven of its lifestyle looks starting May 1.