Mark Zuckerberg heads to ‘fight’ with Elon Musk with new Instagram Threads app

Last week, Meta’s Twitter competitor briefly appeared on the Google Play Store.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

Instagram Threads

Mark Zuckerberg recently accepted Elon Musk’s invitation for a cage match and it appears that Meta CEO took it to a different direction. Musk acquired Twitter in a massive $44 billion deal and to rival that Zuckerberg is gearing up to launch a new platform called Instagram Threads. As per App Store listing of the application, the app will launch this Thursday.

“Say more with Threads — Instagram’s text-based conversation app. Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow,” Meta said.

With the new application, users will be able to follow and connect directly with their favourite creators and others. They will be able to “build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world”, according to the company.

Since January, Threads has been under development at Meta under the name “Project 92”.

“We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution,” Meta chief product officer Chris Cox had said.

Cox also said that the new app would be “our response to Twitter”. (with inputs from IANS)

