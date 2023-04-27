Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Kerala child dies as phone blows up face, Xiaomi says 'not clear if...'

Adithyasree succumbed as her face was disfigured after the explosion and she was found lying in a pool of blood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

Kerala child dies as phone blows up face, Xiaomi says 'not clear if...'
8-year-old girl found in pool of blood as smartphone explodes near face, Xiaomi issues statement. (Image: IANS)

An 8-year-old girl lost her life when she was watching a video on smartphone that exploded near her face. The tragic incident took place in Kerala’s Thrissur. The young girl named Adithyasree was a student in Class 3 of Tiruvilvamala’s Christ New Life School. She was watching videos on smartphone when it suddenly exploded around 10:30 PM on Monday. According to the report, the girl’s grandmother was sitting in another room when she heard the loud blast and rushed to check. Adithyasree succumbed as her face was disfigured after the explosion and she was found lying in a pool of blood.

As per the investigations, the smartphone exploded likely due to extensive use. The family has revealed that the phone was bought by Adithyasree’s uncle around three years ago and he got the phone’s battery replacement sometime ago from the same shop. As of now, it is unclear whether the battery used to power the device was a genuine product or not. Although it is difficult to identify the name of the brand from the exploded device, many reports on social media claim that it was a Xiaomi smartphone. Following the incident, the smartphone manufacturer has also issued a statement, expressing its concern on the tragic accident.

A Xiaomi India spokesperson has said that “At Xiaomi India, customer safety is of utmost importance, and we take such matters extremely seriously. We stand with the family in this time of difficulty and hope to support them in any way possible. There are some reports that state this is a Redmi phone which is yet to be established, given the matter is currently being investigated. We will work with the authorities to determine the actual cause of the incident and will support them in any required manner”.

If the reports claiming it to be a Xiaomi phone are true, then it will be the second such incident within a year. The main reason a smartphone may explode or catch fire is overheating. There are several reasons due to which smartphones can overheat. Smartphones can easily heat up after extreme gaming and muti-tasking. The ability to handle extreme usage depends on the chipset that is powering the smartphone. Although manufacturers offer several cooling mechanisms to keep the processor from overheating, one should avoid using smartphones for long durations without any intervals.

Overnight charging or using the smartphone while charging can also lead to overheating and as mentioned earlier, overheating is one of the primary reasons due to which a smartphone explodes and catches fire. Overnight chagrin can also damage the battery in the long run which can result in explosion due to short-circuit.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
In pics: RRR song Naatu Naatu's electrifying performance wows Hollywood at Oscars 2023
In pics: Aryan Khan throws starry bash in Mumbai for his brand, poses with singers and models
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
Meet Sikkim cop-turned-supermodel Eksha Kerung, new face of Maybelline along with Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCERT Recruitment 2023 Notification: Application process for 347 posts to begin from April 29, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.