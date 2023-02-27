JioMart offers massive Rs 41,000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, details here

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is presently on sale for a limited period on JioMart. This is a great opportunity to save money thanks to the Jio Mart sale. Here's how to save the most cash on a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone.

The 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display on the Galaxy S20 FE has a rapid 120Hz refresh rate, making for a silky-smooth viewing experience. The gadget is available in two memory and storage configurations: 8GB RAM and 128/256GB (LTE) or 6GB RAM and 128GB (non-LTE) (5G).

The Galaxy S20 FE, with its 30X Space Zoom, boasts a professional-grade triple camera setup on the back (12MP Ultra Wide camera, 12MP Wide-angle camera, and 8MP Telephoto camera), as well as a 32MP selfie camera with tetra-binning technology, allowing users to snap a picture that's immediately Instagram-worthy.

Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White are the six eye-catching hues offered by the smartphone brand. The business also claims that the device's quality textured haze effect makes fingerprints and smudges less noticeable.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the speed of 5G network connections make for a fantastic mobile gaming experience. A 4,500mAh battery with rapid charging capabilities is included inside the gadget.

The 128GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be purchased for its original retail price of Rs 74,999. Yet, you can purchase it for a ridiculously cheap price of just Rs 33,999 by taking advantage of this Jio Mart offer. There is a 54% discount.

There are a tonne of banking specials included in the Jio Mart bundle. If you want to save the most money, pay with Simpl since they give a 10% reward on purchases up to Rs. 1000. The new low cost is merely Rs 32,999. In addition, those who pay using Paytm may get up to Rs 500 in cashback, while AU debit and credit card members can save up to Rs 300.